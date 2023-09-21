“I don’t think we ever talked as a family about organ donation but we were aware of the benefits and felt it was the right thing to do. Family members give blood and it was just there in the background that you help people if you can. We knew how fit and healthy Alex was and felt she could really help others, but finding out she was on the register really underlined Alex’s wishes. It made it so much easier to know what to do for definite, she had already made that decision and we supported it.