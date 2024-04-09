St John Ambulance Cymru are looking to turn thrill-seekers into fund-raisers this summer, with two zipline challenges to raise money to support the charity’s dedicated volunteers.
The Zipline for Lifesavers challenge is taking place at Zip World locations in both South and North Wales this June.
Participants will need to raise sponsorship for the first aid charity to take on either of these iconic experiences by themselves or as part of a group.
The events will be taking on the Pheonix Zipline on Saturday, 1 June at Zip World Tower in Hirwaun and the Aero Explorer at Zip World Penrhyn Quarry in Bangor on Saturday, 2 June.
Ellie Barnes, Fundraising and Events Officer at St John Ambulance Cymru, said: “Not only will the challenge raise funds for a worthwhile cause in the community, but it’s also a great way to push individuals out of their comfort zone and make lasting memories. “It could be a great experience for colleagues, friends or family looking to fund-raise together, or for individuals who’d like to get involved in an unusual charity challenge.”
Full details and how to register for the fund-raising events are available on the St John Ambulance Cymru website.