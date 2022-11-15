Outlaws Motorcycle Club raises £500 for Bronglais Appeal
The Outlaws Motorcycle Club have raised £500 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal by staging a ride to Aberystwyth.
More than 300 Welsh motorcycle members descended on the town on 10 September for their annual foray.
Wales secretary Adrian Sherriff said: “As a motorcycle club we always have a ride out in September to commemorate our ‘Gone but not forgotten’ members that have sadly passed away over the years.
“After a great welcome to Aberystwyth last year by businesses and local families, we thought we would return this year and try to raise some money for a local charity while there.
“The Bronglais Chemo Appeal was mentioned to us and, with cancer having claimed the lives of many of our own friends and families, we decided to help.
“We offered people the chance of a pillion ride or picture on a Harley Davidson to raise money.
“We collected £232 on the day and the club decided to make it up to £500. We would like to thank everyone for their support.”
The Outlaws Motorcycle Club was started in Chicago in 1935 and has members in 50 countries around the world, including seven chapters in Wales and more than 25 in England.
“It’s a brotherhood,” added Adrian, who lives in Colwyn Bay.
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We are grateful to the Outlaws Motorcycle Club for their support and to everyone else who has donated to help us reach our target.”
