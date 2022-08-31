Pair’s epic challenge brings in £2,250 for the appeal
A DUO from Aberystwyth who embarked on a mammoth castles and peaks challenge have raised £2,250 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
In just two days, Karen Kemish and Ian Brandreth cycled between Caernarfon and Cardiff castles, while along the way also climbing the three Welsh peaks of Snowdon, Cader Idris and Pen y Fan.
Karen said: “It was a total of 200 miles of cycling and 22,500 feet of climbing, quite hard-going in places but we thoroughly enjoyed it.
“We had great support along the way and people were so generous with their donations.”
Karen and Ian both sadly lost their mums to cancer and they wanted to raise money to support patients.
Karen added: “We had the idea of doing a challenge to help the Bronglais Chemo Appeal and Katherine House Hospice because both these causes are very close to our hearts. It was great to be able to donate £2,250 to them both.”
Ian said: “A new chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital will make a massive difference to people who are clinically vulnerable. Having a unit locally reduces the stress of travelling far for treatment.”
The duo said they wanted to thank their support team of Anita and Andrew Kinsey, Pat Riley and Beth Riley, who were the back-up throughout their epic adventure.
For further information on the Bronglais Chemo Appeal, go to the website at www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk
