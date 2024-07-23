Patients in north Wales “should not be subjected to poorer healthcare standards compared to the rest of Wales” as the Welsh Government lowers cancer and diagnostics targets for Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board compared to national average.
Health Secretary Eluned Morgan amended the targets for cancer pathways in Betsi Cadwaladr to 55 per cent of patients within four months – compared to 75 per cent nationally.
While the government promised to eliminate national waits in March this year for diagnostic and therapy waits – a new target of eight and 14 weeks has been set for Betsi.
Plaid Cymru spokesperson for Health Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said: "It cannot be right that patients under a health board in special measures should expect lower outcomes.”