The Welsh Blood Service, in collaboration with the Hereditary Anaemia Service in Wales, has announced a new blood test to help reduce blood transfusion side effects for patients with sickle cell disorder, thalassaemia, and other inherited anaemias in Wales.
Patients with these diseases rely on regular blood transfusions as part of their ongoing treatment plan.
Due to the high volumes of transfusions these patients receive, the closer a blood donation matches a patient’s blood type, the less likely they will experience side effects.
Whilst certain types of blood, such as O, A, B and AB are well known, there are actually 45 recognised types, with some being extremely rare due to several factors, including ethnicity.
The innovative new test uses DNA analysis to help find the best compatible blood for patients with complex requirements.
The change is set to be particularly beneficial for patients with black, Asian, mixed race or ethnic background.
Dr Indu Thakur, Consultant Paediatric Haematologist at the Welsh Blood Service said “This is a world-leading service that’s recently been introduced in England and now here in Wales.
“It will help transform how we care for and improve outcomes for patients with sickle cell disorder and thalassaemia.”