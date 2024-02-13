HEALTH bosses have issued an urgent warning of long waits at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth and Withybush in Haverfordwest.
Hywel Dda University Health Board says the two hospitals are 'currently experiencing critical pressures' due to a high number of patients 'presenting with a range of complex needs'.
In a statement, the health board said: "Our teams are helping patients by their clinical priority, but this does mean that in some cases, waits are in excess of what we strive to deliver.
"If you or a loved one needs emergency or urgent care, you can help by using the right level of service to meet your need."
Hywel Dda is urging anyone who feels unwell to either use the NHS Wales online symptom checker, or call 111
Only call 999 if it is a serious or life-threatening illness or injury or attend an emergency department.
If you have a less serious injury, then please visit one of our Minor Injury Units (MIUs).
They can treat adults and children over 12-months of age, with injuries such as minor wounds, sprains, burns etc.
You may also be able to get care and advice in your local community, (e.g. community pharmacies).
The health board message added: “We may ask for your help if you have a relative or loved one who is well enough to be discharged from hospital and you and your family are in a position to support them at home.