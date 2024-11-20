A report from Public Health Wales (PHW) highlights that people with symptoms of mouth cancer are not seeking medical advice early enough.
Over half of all mouth cancers are diagnosed at either stage 3 or 4 - the most advanced stages of cancer - and men are most likely to leave it too long before seeing a medical professional.
The main risk factors for mouth cancer are sunlight (lip), tobacco and alcohol (tongue and floor of mouth) and the human papilloma virus (back of the mouth).
Symptoms can include a mouth ulcer in your mouth that lasts more than three weeks; a red or white patch inside your mouth; a lump inside your mouth or on your lip; pain inside your mouth; difficulty swallowing; difficulty speaking or a hoarse (croaky) voice; and a lump in your neck or throat.
Professor Paul Brocklehurst, Consultant in Dental Public Health at PHW, said: “As with all cancers, early diagnosis means prompt treatment to target cancers before they spread.
“If anyone notices one of the warning signs, they should either see their dental professional or GP.
“It is also essential to attend routine dental check-ups as dental professionals are trained to spot the early signs of mouth cancer.”