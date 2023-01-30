A petition has been launched calling on health bosses to safeguard the future of an under-threat GP surgery in Borth which serves nearly 3,000 people.
Campaign group Borth 2030 - dedicated to exploring future opportunities for the seaside village - started the online petition after consulting surgery staff and the community council.
It has gained more than 350 signatures since it was set up last week.
As the Cambrian News reported, the practice warned it will close unless it can recruit more GPs, with the current situation ‘unsustainable’ and likened to a ‘sinking ship’.
It is widely expected that the contract to operate the surgery will be sent back to Hywel Dda University Health Board (HDUHB) as early as August, after which bosses will decide to axe the practice and disperse patients into other services.
Paper versions are also available to sign at Premier and Nisa shops, the community hub, the pharmacy, the surgery itself and the community-run café in Tre'rddol, Cletwr.
The surgery serves between 2,500 and 3,000 rural patients including those from neighbouring villages like Penryhncoch.
The online petition reads: “Borth surgery has provided excellent primary care to the people of North Ceredigion for decades.
“The surgery for many years has been supported by two partners. Currently Dr Sue Fish is the sole General Practitioner partner at the surgery.
“Despite the surgery employing several other health professionals, the current contracts require a GP to be available Monday to Friday 8:00am to 6:30pm.
“The practice has advertised for a new partner for a number of years, without success. Dr Fish is likely to retire later this year.
“By law, she will then have to return the contract for providing GP services in our area to HDUHB. It will then decide what should happen to the practice and its patients.
“We strongly request that HDUHB enter urgent, meaningful discussions the community to ensure the continuation of locally accessible General Practitioner and other community services closer to home for the current and future patients of Borth Surgery.
“The ramifications of a reactive, poorly thought-out solution are far broader and serious than just for the community of Borth and its visitors.
“This is the opportunity for HDUHB to lead the way in providing an innovative model for the provision of primary care in a rural setting. A model that is collaborative, well planned and that works for all concerned.”