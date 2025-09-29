Bilingual education resource Tir a Môr is being rolled-out to schools across Gwynedd.
The pack introduces learners to the land, river, and sea habitats through accessible, real-life learning experiences.
Packs are being delivered to all Gwynedd and Ynys Môn schools, and feature 49 activities across 14 topics - each rooted in the landscapes and species found in Wales. Learners can simulate how oysters filter water, build edible coral models, test water turbidity and map local wildlife sightings among other immersive tasks.
The initiative is the result of collaboration between Pen Llŷn a’r Sarnau Special Area of Conservation and the Llŷn Partnership, with input from a wide range of national and local partners, including professionals working in Wales’ environmental sector. It is co-ordinated through Gwynedd Council’s Pen Llŷn a’r Sarnau Special Area of Conservation team.
To mark the launch, learners at Pwllheli’s Ysgol Cymerau took part in an interactive science session led by Awen Ashworth, founder of STEM education organisation, Sbarduno. Pupils investigated water acidity and explored the pink sea fan through hands-on experiments drawn directly from the resource.
Ysgol Cymerau teacher Rowena Jones said: “Not only does this resource support cross-curricular skills including literacy, numeracy and digital competence, it’s also suitable for a broad range of learners, from age 5 to 14.
“What’s more, as a teacher, it’s extremely easy to make use of the resource, with handy introductions, how-to guides, discussion prompts and worksheets for each topic. All of which can be adapted for use in the classroom, school grounds and wider local environment.”
This term, every school in Gwynedd and Ynys Môn will receive a hard copy of the resource, giving pupils across both counties the chance to explore their local environments through exciting, hands-on learning.
Digital materials including activities, worksheets and resources are also available to all online. Visit: www.tiramor.cymru
