A coffee morning in Porthmadog has raised £225 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
The event at Y Ganolfan Porthmadog on 26 September, was organised Liz Saville Roberts MP and Mabon ap Gwynfor MS.
Representatives from Macmillan Cancer Support were there, sharing information about the charity’s work and talking to attendees about support available to those affected by cancer.
Mrs Saville Roberts said afterwards: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who came along and supported the coffee morning.
“It was heartwarming to see the community come together to raise funds for Macmillan, whose work makes such a difference to people’s lives.
“Events like these remind us of the strength and generosity of communities in Dwyfor Meirionnydd.
“Every slice of cake and every cup of coffee helped contribute to support the vital work of Macmillan across Wales.”
Mr ap Gwynfor added: “It was a pleasure to welcome so many people to the coffee morning and to see such strong support for Macmillan.
“The charity plays a vital role in supporting people through some of the most difficult times in their lives, and we’re proud to have played a small part in helping their work continue.
“A huge thank you to all the local businesses who generously donated cakes and treats – your support was key to the success of the event.”
Special thanks to Cake Crewe, Bala; Portmeirion; Cegin Lana, Porthmadog; Idris Café, Criccieth; Gwyndy, Dolgellau; DD’s Dolgellau; TH Roberts, Dolgellau for their generous cake donations.
