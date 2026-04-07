Plaid Cymru have unveiled a plan to ‘improve cancer treatment standards and outcomes’.
The latest data on cancer treatment on the NHS showed that only 57 per cent of people received their first definitive treatment within 62 days of first being suspected of having cancer, despite the target being 75 per cent.
Plaid Cymru health spokesperson, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS, said: “Cancer standards in our NHS simply aren’t good enough.
“Too many people are not receiving the care, treatment, and support they deserve in an effective or timely manner, with targets constantly being missed.
“By prioritising prevention, catching cancers earlier, ensure equity in service provision and strengthening rules around patient consent – Plaid Cymru will elevate standards and improve outcomes when it comes to cancer treatment.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.