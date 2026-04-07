The Welsh Conservative team has launched its campaign for the new Ceredigion Penfro constituency, with a clear pledge to protect vital local health services, including Withybush Hospital and Bronglais Hospital.
Leading the campaign are current Senedd Members, Paul Davies and Samuel Kurtz, who bring a wealth of trusted experience and record of action for their communities.
They were joined by members of the Welsh Conservative team and all the Ceredigion Penfro candidates on the list Claire George, Brian Murphy, Jill Evans and Claire Jones, to set out their vision for improving healthcare provision across west Wales.
The campaign will focus on protecting and strengthening services at Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest and Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth, both of which are vital lifelines for rural communities across Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion.
Speaking at the launch outside Withybush Hospital, Paul Davies said: “Residents across Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion deserve access to high quality healthcare close to home.
“We have consistently stood up for Withybush Hospital and will always fight to defend it.
“Any attempt to downgrade services is simply unacceptable.”
Samuel Kurtz added: “Labour have overseen the downgrading of local health services, while Plaid have enabled it by propping up Labour budgets in the Senedd. Reform are silent on cuts to Withybush and Bronglais hospitals.
“Only Paul, myself and the Welsh Conservatives are standing up for our local health services, from Withybush and Bronglais to GP and dental access.”
The Welsh Conservatives say their campaign will focus on protecting and enhancing services at both hospitals, reducing waiting times, improving access to GP and dental services, delivering fairer healthcare funding for rural areas, and ensuring local voices are heard in decisions about health provision.
They emphasised that rural healthcare requires tailored solutions and long-term investment, rather than the centralisation of services away from local communities.
Paul Davies added: “This campaign is rooted in the priorities of local people who have trusted us to deliver.
“We have a strong track record of action, and we will continue to stand up for our hospitals, support local businesses and farmers, and fight for a healthcare system that works for everyone, no matter where they live.”
“This election is about making sure west Wales has a strong, experienced voice focused on what really matters, our NHS, our economy and our future.
“After more than two decades of Labour running Wales, too many public services are still falling short, especially in rural areas like ours.”
Sam added: “Paul and I have experience, experience that we have put into practice and have worked hard for our communities and that experience will matter in a larger Senedd.
“We are ready to hit the ground running to fight for west Wales, no matter who ends up running the Government.”
The campaign for Ceredigion Penfro will now continue across the constituency, with candidates meeting residents and listening to their priorities.
Chair of the Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion Conservative Federation, Aled Thomas said: “With six Senedd Members representing the new constituency under the new voting system, every vote matters and every vote for the Welsh Conservatives can help return Paul and Sam.
“Both Paul and Sam are well-known locally, with years of experience standing up for West Wales.
“They understand the issues that matter, they are proud to serve, and they have consistently worked hard to get results.”
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