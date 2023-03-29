Friends from Aberystwyth who set up a podcast as a way of tackling men’s mental health issues are celebrating their 20th episode.
Luke Jones, Med Rendell and Dave Lewis set up Over The Falls last year following the suicide of one of their friends and the death of another. The show is proving popular, and their podcast has attracted a wide variety of guests ready to talk about their lives and the issues affecting them.
Last week the trio hit a landmark in their podcast journey. Announcing their 20th episode on social media, they said they “wanted to mark the occasion with a big guest”.
“We were lucky enough to spend some time with ex-professional cyclist, Gruff Lewis,” they said on Facebook. “We talk about his cycling, what got him into it, the highs, the lows, what his plans are for the future with competing in Ironman races, and we also discussed and listened to some of the family traumas that have affected them over the years. We hope you enjoy. Thank you all again for the ongoing support, we really appreciate it!”
Speaking to the Cambrian News about where their journey began, they said Luke and Dave, both 40, met at primary school, and Med, 39, met them at Ysgol Penglais.
Recalling how the podcast started, Dave said: “We’d been talking about doing one for ages and then, in September 2021, tragic circumstances made us think more about it. One friend committed suicide and another, we still don’t know the official cause of their death, but they had mental issues and when they both died, that’s when we bought microphones to make the podcast. We just had to start doing something.
“We wanted to raise awareness of men’s mental health, but we also just wanted to get men talking, about anything, films or anything.”
Luke said: “Men don’t talk about issues affecting them. I believe women are better than man at talking about them.”
Suicide rates are higher in men so with the aim of, as Dave explained, “inspiring people and making men realise that we all feel the same”, the trio set about planning their first podcast.
Explaining where the podcast name came from, Med said: “We all surf, or bodyboard, and we love the sea. We started when we were in Penglais. As a wave breaks, the top of it is called the fall, so Over the Falls fits, like a metaphor, with our aim to get men talking and improve mental health. It’s scary going over the top of the wave, and when you do, you go into the dark but then you come out into the light.”
As well as helping viewers - they film the podcast so you can watch and listen - Med’s said the podcast was also helping them.
“Men walk around with a shackle, a weight, and when we talk, that weight lifts,” he added.
Summing up why they think the podcast is proving popular, Luke said: “We’re three friends who know each other really well. We talk about different things and that has brought us closer together. People know us and know we’re being natural.
“Helping people was the initial idea, so even it helps one person, that’s great.”
Meds said: “To hear the effect it is having is great, and we’re getting messages from people who want to come on and talk.”
Recalling their favourite guests so far, Med said: “Lee Coulson, who spoke to us about basketball. Hearing him talk about a crash he went through... I’ll never forget that. He was amazing and also really helped us with camera equipment and filming.”
Luke said: “Mine was Jamie Ambler. What he’s been able to achieve with, well, not the easiest start in life...He’s accomplished a lot and is training young kids to box.”
Dave said: “My brother and his English Channel swim is mine. I learnt more about him in that hour than I had in the last 35 years.”
Commenting on their success, Dave added: “It’s crazy. The growth we’ve had is brilliant to see, and I am so proud of it.
“We want people to realise that everyone has stuff going on, and it’s good to talk about things.”
Luke said: “We’ve opened up about our own issues, deep issues, like me and my dad’s death.
“It’s not easy. Talking is one thing, but talking to others is hard.”
Of the type of guests they have on the show, Med said: “I get inspired seeing people my age singing on stage or doing a long bike ride, and they are the sort of things we talk about on the show.”
Over The Falls started out as an audio only podcast but the team wanted to reach as wide an audience as possible and decided to film the podcast too.
“We really wanted to video each episode,” said Luke, “because the younger generation are visual, so we decided to do that.”
Thanking everyone for their support, Dave said: “Thanks to everyone listening and supporting us, thanks to the Cambrian News for speaking to us, and to Lee Coulson who loaned us the camera.”
Over The Falls is on Spotify, Apple, YouTube and on Facebook.