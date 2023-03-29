Explaining where the podcast name came from, Med said: “We all surf, or bodyboard, and we love the sea. We started when we were in Penglais. As a wave breaks, the top of it is called the fall, so Over the Falls fits, like a metaphor, with our aim to get men talking and improve mental health. It’s scary going over the top of the wave, and when you do, you go into the dark but then you come out into the light.”