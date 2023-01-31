Newtown and Llanidloes police are appealing for anyone with an unregistered defibrillator to get it registered with the Circuit National Defibrillator Network.
In their appeal they said: “Having the defibrillators registered will enable emergency workers to access this vital lifesaving equipment when needed.
“We are aware that there are a number of unregistered defibrillators within our communities and knowing their location, ready status and how to access them can save lives.”
The Circuit National Defibrillator Network, which is run by the British Heart Foundation, can be found at www.thecircuit.uk