Porthmadog golfers raise £4,000 for charity

Sunday 30th October 2022 6:00 am
Pictured here from left to right they are: Darren Clarke, Bryn Morris, Martin Morris, Gary Pountain, Kevin Pain and Mandy Clarke Photo: Nigel Hughes ()

KIND-HEARTED golf club members battled the elements to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

Porthmadog Golf Club has congratulated those who took part and all those who have donated money. The team has raised over £4,000, for MacMillan Cancer Support.

“After torrential rain and the course being closed for two hours, we carried on till late evening, until we completed the challenge.

“And what a challenge it was, covering 36.6km, 48,925 steps,” a team spokesperson said.

“There was support around the course, help from family and friends, Porthmadog Golf Club and not forgetting the amazing team. Everyone pulled together to cheer us on.”

The team members were Darren Clarke, Bryn Morris, Martin Morris, Gary Pountain, Kevin Pain and Mandy Clarke.

