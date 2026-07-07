The motion has four points: To ask for a meeting with PTHB; seek detailed information from the health board on what the options will be and the potential impact of any reduction in hospital bed numbers; discuss the adverse implications that any decision to reduce inpatient bed capacity could have on the people of Powys; and that the council chairs, Cllr Morgan write formally to Dr Carl Cooper PTHB chairman requesting that such a meeting be arranged at the earliest opportunity.