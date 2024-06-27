A staff member at Powys Teaching Health Board has scooped a national award for her work in implementing new diagnostic and referral management methods Kara Price, Transformation Programme Manager won the Systems and Pathways award in the Excellence category of the Moondance Cancer Awards at a ceremony in Cardiff.
Kara said: “I’m really pleased to have been able to get these projects to delivery and improve services for Powys patients.
“There are few of us who aren’t touched by cancer in some ways, so to be able to make a difference in this area is really wonderful and it’s what drives me to deliver.
“I’m delighted that I’ve won the award but it really is a team effort.”