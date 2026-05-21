Powys Teaching Health Board ended the 2025/2026 financial year with a £33.275m overspend and an underlying deficit of £45.1m.
At meeting on 20 May, health board members received a draft report on how the budget for 2025/2026 finished at the end of March.
The deficit is £4.963m more than the £28.312m deficit budget that had been expected by the Welsh Government.
In March 2025, the board had agreed a budget plan with a deficit of £38.4m – but in May this was knocked down to £28.3m by the Welsh Government.
The figures mean that during 2025/2026 the health board has spent £516.135m – when it’s total income was £482.86m.
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