The NHS in Powys is asking people not to visit loved ones in hospital if they are unwell, have been unwell in the last 48 hours, or have had contact with people with diarrhoea, vomiting or flu-like symptoms in recent days.
Mererid Bowley, Executive Director of Public Health with Powys Teaching Health Board said: "We are currently seeing an increase in the number of people contracting the flu virus within our local communities.
"Although flu can be very nasty it will usually get better without the need to see a doctor or attend hospital.
“But it is a highly infectious illness, so we are urging people with symptoms to stay away from hospital to help stop the virus spreading.”