TWO charities have benefited to the tune of £2,000 each after a number of fundraisers.
Charity champion Nia Gore has been busy organising events ranging from coffee mornings to tractor runs to raise money for Blood Bikes Wales and the Chemotherapy Unit at Bronglais Hospital.
Barclays Bank Aberystwyth matched the funds raised ‘pound for pound’.
Pictured, front row: Gaenor Parry and Meiner Chambers from Barclays Bank; Dr Elin Jones, head of the chemotherapy unit at Bronglais; Nia Gore; Tig George and Mathew Leeman from Blood Bikes.
Back row: Arthur Charles, June Jones, Graham Hughes, Ken Huntley, Julia Tizonlyme and Owen Jones, all members of Blood Bikes Wales.