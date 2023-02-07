The Lifelong Learning and Skills Service at Ceredigion County Council has presented a cheque for £300 to Bronglais Hospital’s Chemotherapy Appeal.
The money was raised from a number of fundraising events by the service, including a quiz, a raffle, a Christmas jumper day, and a donation from the Christmas Fayre that was held at Cwrtnewydd in December.
Staff thoroughly enjoyed taking part in these activities and raising money for a very worthy cause.
Team manager for vocational and learning skills, Karen Bulman, presented the cheque to Hywel Dda Health Charities’ fundraising officer, Bridget Harpwood.
Karen said: “The Lifelong Learning and Skills Service decided to choose an annual charity to support.
“Last year we decided to support the chemotherapy unit at Bronglais as we wanted to help raise funds for such a vital service which benefits so many people locally.
“These events were a chance to give something back to the community, which has been great.”
Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We are so grateful to the Ceredigion Lifelong Learning and Skills Service for their support, and we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone for their fundraising efforts.
“We are delighted to report that the appeal has now passed its target. However, given the current economic climate, we predict that construction costs will increase.
“Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across Ceredigion and mid Wales.”
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Cabinet member for schools and lifelong learning, said: “Many congratulations to the Lifelong Learning and Skills Service at Ceredigion for raising money for a well-deserved local appeal.”
The Lifelong Learning and Skills Service is part of Porth Cymorth Cynnar which belongs to the Through Age Well-being programme (TAW). For more information, contact Clic Customer Services Centre on 01545 570881 or email [email protected]