Unpaid carers in Wales will continue to receive additional support to take well-earned breaks from their caring role, Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden has said.
She also confirmed funding is being made available to continue support for carers on low incomes to buy essential items.
The Short Breaks Scheme and Carers Support Fund will receive £3.5m and £1.75m respectively for 2025/26 from Welsh Government.
Dawn Bowden said: “Unpaid carers play a crucial role in providing care for their family members and friends.
“I am delighted we are providing funding for the coming year to help more unpaid carers take short breaks as there is good evidence they can have a big impact on wellbeing.”