Health Secretary Eluned Morgan has announced Welsh hospices will receive £4m in government funding to continue their work.
The funding will ensure people across Wales continue to receive palliative and end-of-life care from the network of hospices, which traditionally rely on fundraising and charitable donations.
But the cost-of-living crisis has made fundraising increasingly difficult, making it harder for hospices to retain and recruit staff.
The £4m, which will be shared by Wales’ 12 commissioned hospices, will help them maintain services, meet staffing costs, and improve the quality of end-of-life care provided to individuals and families.
More than £770,000 will go to the two children’s hospices – Ty Gobaith and Ty Hafan – which support children and young people living with a life-limiting condition.