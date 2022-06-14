£6,000 donation in firefighter’s memory

Pictured at the cheque handover are: Chemotherapy Unit Junior Sister Cassie Thomas, Kirsty Jones, Glenda Brown, Elan Jones, and Stacey Mleczek

The family of well-known Aberystwyth firefighter Robbie Jones have raised more than £6,000 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal in his memory.

A Freddie Mercury tribute act evening was organised by Robbie’s niece Kirsty Jones, with the help of her mum Glenda Brown and her sister Stacey Mleczek, who is a staff member on the chemotherapy day unit at Bronglais Hospital.

Kirsty said the family was thrilled the event raised £6,066.97 for the appeal.

“The support on the evening in memory of Uncle Robbie was fantastic. The amount raised exceeded all of our expectations,” she said. “Uncle Robbie received wonderful care on the chemotherapy unit but sadly passed away in November 2020, aged just 56. He leaves a 15-year-old daughter, Elan, partner Sandy, and lots of family and friends who loved him very much.”

Robbie was a keen supporter and past player of Aberystwyth Football Club. He spent most of his career at Aberystwyth Fire Station where, in the latter years, he became a station liaison officer for Ceredigion Command.

“We wanted to do something in his memory to make him proud and so he wouldn’t be forgotten. Raising money for the Appeal seemed the perfect way because a new, purpose-built day unit will make such a difference for the local communities,” Kirsty added.

Pictured at the cheque handover are (from left): Chemotherapy Unit Junior Sister Cassie Thomas, Kirsty Jones, Glenda Brown, Elan Jones, and Stacey Mleczek. Also raised at the evening was £565 for Macmillan Cancer Support. The Bronglais Chemo Appeal is aiming to raise the final £500,000 needed for construction to start on a new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital, to greatly improve the patient experience.