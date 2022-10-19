Pub landlady asks for Bronglais Chemo Appeal donations instead of gifts
Pub landlady Ann Raeburn asked for donations instead of presents for her 50th birthday and raised a fabulous £1,253 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
Ann, who runs the Halfway Inn in Pisgah, near Aberystwyth, with her husband Stuart, said: “I’m now officially too old for presents! So, instead of gifts, I invited people to donate to the Bronglais Chemo Appeal instead.
“Family, friends and customers were very generous. Also, my brother John Hopkins and his girlfriend Hayley Jenkins raised an extra £700 at their joint 40th birthday parties. So, this will be added to the total!”
“I don’t imagine there’s any one of us who hasn’t been affected in one way or another by cancer. We all have friends and family who have gone through it. The work they do at Bronglais Hospital is invaluable to those who are dealing with this disease, and to those who support them in their journey,” added mum-of-three Ann.
“A new chemotherapy day unit will make such a difference, giving people more privacy and the staff a better working environment.”
Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We are delighted to report that the appeal has now passed its target. However, given the current economic climate, we predict that construction costs will increase.
“Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the Appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across Ceredigion and mid Wales.
“We are grateful to Ann, John and Hayley for their support and to everyone else who has donated to help us reach our target.”
