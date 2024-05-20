Care workers are asking the public to back a campaign for a national care service for Wales.
Unison is bringing its campaign to Wales in the hope of receiving support from the Wales TUC at the organisation’s annual conference.
The event follows a meeting at Unison’s Cardiff office where social care workers shared their stories with advisers from the Low Pay Commission.
Unison Cymru/Wales regional secretary Jess Turner said: “The care sector is in crisis and everyone, whether it's those needing care, their families or the workforce themselves, are being failed.
“The need to maximise profits means corners are being cut and wages squeezed, trapping the mainly female workforce in poverty and dooming the sector to an endless workforce crisis.”