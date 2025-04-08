An Aberaeron pet groomer has been nominated for a prestigious regional award.
Andrea Wilson, who runs her business Purple-paws in Aberaeron, has been nominated for the Animal Star Awards for her work grooming dogs, and cats.
Andrea, who has been grooming for nearly seven year after working as a qualified nurse for 31 years, said: “I completed my dog grooming training and qualification in September 2018 and started working as a Saturday assistant and bather at a salon in Nuneaton.
“After qualifying I gave up my nursing career and started running my grooming business.
“I relocated to west wales in September 2020 and ran a successful business in Aberystwyth until March 2025 but the opportunity came up to run my business nearer to home giving me more time to spend with my family and own pets .
“In the last 12 months as well as grooming dogs I now groom cats aswell and this is the category I have made it into the finals of the Animal Star Awards.
“I’m overwhelmed by the nomination and support I have received and I’m honoured and proud to have made it to the finals.”
“The results of the finals are in November and I’m really hoping I can bring the award back to Wales.”
The Animal Star Awards were founded in 2016 “to give recognition to animals and humans alike for the extraordinary things that they do for one another.”
The first awards ceremony was held in 2018.
“With more categories than any other UK awards organisations, we can give recognition to more people each year, helping them raise awareness of the incredible things they do for animals and vice versa,” Animal Star Awards states.
“Our awards are judged by a panel of industry experts who decide are category winners, and highly commended in each of our categories.”