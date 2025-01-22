The Welsh public are being urged to visit their local pharmacies for free advice and treatment for a wide range of illnesses, as new figures reveal more than 400,000 people used the common ailments service in the last 12 months.
The common ailments service, available in 99 per cent of pharmacies throughout Wales, provides access to free, confidential advice and treatments for 28 common illnesses including sore throats and urinary tract infections.
Last year, more than 400,000 people used the service and it has helped almost 1.25m since it was launched in 2013.
There are also currently around 220 pharmacies delivering the pharmacist independent prescribing service – equivalent to a third of all pharmacies in Wales.