Rhys Jones, manager of the Penrhos Arms in Cemmaes, has donated £350 to the Bronglais Chemo Appeal from one of the pub’s bingo nights.
Rhys said: “We hold monthly bingo nights, which are attended by around 30 people, and donate the proceeds to a different charity each time.
“We wanted to help the appeal because it’s so good to have a local chemotherapy unit and a new, purpose-built unit will be beneficial to a lot of people.
“Our customers have family and friends who have been touched by cancer and they wanted to show their support.”
Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, Nicola Llewelyn, said: “A big thank you to Rhys and the Penrhos Arms customers for their fundraising for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
“The appeal was launched to raise the final £500,000 needed for construction to start on a new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital.
“We are delighted to report that the appeal has now passed its target. However, given the current economic climate, we predict that construction costs will increase.
"Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across Ceredigion and mid Wales.”
For further information on the appeal go to: www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk