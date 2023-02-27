BETSI Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) is “exploring opportunities to attract new GPs” to Tywyn.
Karen Higgins, director of primary care at BCUHB told the Cambrian News that the health board is working hard to increase the number of GPs in the Tywyn area. Her comments follow criticism from Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor, in last week’s paper.
Mr ap Gwynfor, who last month organised a public meeting at Neuadd Pendre, Tywyn, for people to air their concerns about health services in the area, said there were calls for more GPs and dentists, for the health board to make better use of Tywyn Hospital by increasing bed capacity and to recruit more nurses.
Responding to the call, Karen Higgins told the Cambrian News that “a decline in GP numbers across the UK has been seen in recent years, leading to some well documented challenges in accessing appointments even as demand is growing”.
“We are exploring all opportunities to attract new GPs to the Tywyn area, including the use of recruitment agencies, and linking in closely with medical schools across Wales and the UK to attract GP registrars.
“We recognise there is a national shortage of care workers across both Health and Social care providers but it’s particularly challenging in north Wales, and despite the health board and our partners doing everything we can to recruit, we need more people in these positions and quickly. A hospital is not the right environment for patients who are deemed medically fit for discharge.”