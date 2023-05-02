Professor Jared Torkington, consultant colorectal surgeon and clinical lead for the National Robotic Assisted Surgery Programme at The University Hospital of Wales added: “The achievement of 100 cases of robotic assisted surgery across two cancer specialities using the Versius system is a seminal moment for the NHS in Wales. It represents a huge success for the programme which we continue to expand. It is thanks to the support of the Welsh Government, Moondance Cancer Initiative, Life Sciences Hub Wales and the agility and energy of the NHS clinical and procurement teams that we have been able to forge this partnership with CMR Surgical and offer such cutting edge cancer treatments for patients in Wales.”