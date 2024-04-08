A quad bike trek has raised £2,635 for the maternity ward at Bronglais Hospital.
The trek, which took place on 7 October, started at Devils Bridge and travelled to Cwmystwyth and out towards Ffair Rhos before turning back and was organised by Ifan Evans and Prys Lewis.
Ifan said: “The quad bike trek is an annual event, we like to choose different local charities to support each year.
“It was a journey of 35 miles with great weather conditions and great views.
“It was a fantastic day with an unbelievable turn out.
“Over 120 quad bikes ventured out and all returned safely.
“We had great support from locals and people further afield with excellent support from local businesses as well as the landowners.
“With six children between us, we know only too well how hard the maternity staff work, it was a great opportunity to give a little something back to them.”
Emma Booth, Clinical and Operational Lead Midwife, said: “As a team we are incredibly grateful to Ifan and Prys for arranging the fundraising event and collecting a fantastic amount of money for Gwenllian Ward.
“This donation will be used to improve the experience of those giving birth here in Bronglais.”