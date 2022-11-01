Radio presenter Ifan’s quad bike trek raises £3,000 for chemo appeal
Subscribe newsletter
A quad bike trek organised by radio presenter and farmer Ifan Evans collected nearly £3,000 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
Eighty people turned up with their quad bikes on Saturday, 22 October, and did a 30-mile route from Devil’s Bridge to Cwmystwyth and Pontrhydygroes and back.
Father-of-three Ifan, 37, said: “I wanted to support the appeal and I wanted to organise something with an agriculture feel that was a bit different.
“We had a great time, on a challenging route, over streams, in mud and along forestry tracks. It took us around three hours, with stops on the way to chat and take in the fantastic scenery.”
“I think the support for the trek shows how important the chemotherapy day unit at Bronglais Hospital is to local people. The local communities realise they need to look after it and support it,” added Ifan, who presents an afternoon show on Radio Cymru and is also an agricultural presenter on S4C on programmes like Cefn Gwlad.
“People were charged £15 to enter and £15 for a raffle ticket and, with donations, it looks like we will have raised nearly £3,000, which is great. I want to thank everyone for their support, particularly Beca James and her grandparents Sian and Alun Jenkins of the Two Hoots Café in Devil’s Bridge who provided bacon rolls and hot drinks for everyone free of charge.”
Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We are delighted to report that the appeal has now passed its target.
“However, given the current economic climate, we predict that construction costs will increase.
“Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across Ceredigion and mid Wales.
“We are grateful to Ifan for his support and to everyone else who has donated to help us reach our target.”
For further information on the appeal, go to: www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |