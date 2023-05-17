Radio presenter and farmer Ifan Evans, who organised a quad bike trek in the countryside, raised a whopping £3,000 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
Eighty people turned up with their quad bikes and did a 30-mile route from Devil’s Bridge to Cwmystwyth and Pontrhydygroes and back.
Ifan is pictured presenting his cheque to Stacey Mleczek, healthcare support worker; Sarah Garbutt, chemotherapy nurse; and Cassie Thomas, chemotherapy sister.
Father-of-three Ifan, 37, said: “I am thrilled to have raised so much money and I want to thank everyone who helped, took part and donated. I wanted to support the appeal and I wanted to organise something with an agriculture feel that was a bit different.”
“I couldn’t believe it when 80 people turned up on the day from as far afield as Lampeter, Cardigan and Welshpool,” added Ifan, who presents an afternoon show on Radio Cymru and is also an agricultural presenter on S4C on programmes such as Cefn Gwlad.
“I think the support for the trek shows how important the chemotherapy day unit at Bronglais Hospital is to local people.