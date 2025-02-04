Plaid Cymru has proposed a new ‘Cancer Contract’ for the people of Wales, to “reverse failing standards and address some of the worst cancer survival rates in the developed world.”
The plan would double the number of Rapid Diagnostic Centres around Wales, including adding a site in Powys, and enhance the availability of point-of-care testing in primary care and prioritise self-screening.
Plaid Cymru’s Health and Social Care spokesperson Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said: “Each and every one of us will know someone affected by cancer.
“Regrettably, almost half of all cancer patients in Wales do not receive treatment within the clinically recommended 62 day period.
“Wales also has some of the worst cancer survival rates in the developed world.”