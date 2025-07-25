New data from Public Health Wales shows progress towards eliminating hepatitis B and C in Wales.
According to the latest Blood Borne Virus (BBV) Annual Surveillance Report, Wales has seen an increase in hepatitis screening, diagnosis and treatment which is a positive sign in the journey towards the World Health Organization's 2030 elimination targets.
The number of people screened for hepatitis B (121,874) and hepatitis C (103,203) in 2024 reached record levels, marking a 12 per cent and 14 per cent increase compared to the previous year.
Deaths related to both hepatitis B and C remain low, and the majority of those who began hepatitis C treatment in recent years have successfully cleared the virus.
