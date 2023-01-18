Hywel Dda University Health Board (UHB) is urging all eligible people who have yet to get their Covid-19 autumn booster and/or their annual flu vaccine to get protected.
With extreme pressures on emergency departments and hospitals, the mass vaccination centres across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire are now open for drop-ins for your flu and COVID-19 booster jab.
You are eligible if you are:
• aged 50 or over
• resident or staff in care homes for older people
• frontline health and care workers
• aged between 5 and 49 who are in a clinical risk group, and their household contacts
• carer aged between 16 and 49
Dr Joanne McCarthy, Deputy Director of Public Health at Hywel Dda UHB, said: “Flu is caused by the influenza virus. It can be a very unpleasant illness and lead to serious problems, such as bronchitis and pneumonia”
“Hospitals across the Hywel Dda region are treating a high number of patients with respiratory illnesses and vaccinations are a safe and effective way to help prevent becoming seriously unwell should you catch flu or COVID-19 this winter.”
Mass vaccination centre location and opening times:
• Aberystwyth (Thomas Parry Library, Llanbadarn Campus, SY23 3AS) 10.00am until 6.00pm Wednesday to Sunday, closed on Monday and Tuesday.
• Carmarthen (Y Gamfa Wen, University of Wales Trinity Saint David, SA31 3EP) 10.00am until 6.00pm Sunday to Thursday, closed Friday and Saturday. Note: the centre will close permanently on 29 January 2023, but Llanelli (Dafen) remains open for drop-in sessions.
• Cwm Cou (Ysgol Trewen, SA38 9PE) 1.00pm to 5.00pm Friday to Tuesday, closed Wednesday and Thursday
• Haverfordwest (Pembrokeshire Archives, SA61 2PE) 10.00am until 6.00pm, Monday to Sunday – open 7 days a week
• Llanelli (Dafen Industrial Estate, SA14 8QW) 10.00am until 6.00pm Sunday to Thursday, closed Friday and Saturday