A retired headmaster from Cilgerran raised £500 during his wife Bethan’s 70th birthday celebrations for the Speech and Language Therapy service at Glangwili Hospital.
Emyr Phillips decided to raise funds for the service as a thanks for the care he received from them.
Emyr said: “The Speech and Language Therapists in Glangwili Hospital did their best to improve my throat after suffering from 'Tapis Syndrome' following surgical treatment on my heart.”
Paige Denyer, Fundraising Support Officer, said: “Massive thank you to Emyr for taking the time to fundraise for the Speech and Language Therapy Team.
“The generous charitable donations we receive don’t replace NHS funding. Instead, they are used to provide items and activities above and beyond core NHS expenditure.”
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