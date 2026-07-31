A consultation on plans that could see the permanent removal of beds from a ward at Tywyn Community Hospital has been given the go-ahead by Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board.
Tywyn’s Dyfi Ward saw “temporary” measures removing inpatient beds imposed in 2023 due to a shortage of trained nursing staff.
A Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) report said the closure was due to concerns over the “sustainability” of the care model, a very limited number of patients suitable for the type of care in the setting, and reliance on temporary staff.
BCUHB said the “temporary closure of Dyfi Ward in 2023 highlighted longstanding challenges associated with maintaining a safe, high-quality and sustainable inpatient service within Tywyn Community Hospital.”
Since then, the ‘temporary measures’ have remained as the health board held talks throughout 2025 on plans for the hospital.
At a BCUHB meeting on 30 July, members were asked to approve a public consultation.
BCUHB said: “The need to close Dyfi ward was due to patient safety issues driven by workforce constraints, including difficulties recruiting and retaining appropriately skilled nursing staff, resulting in concerns regarding the immediate and long-term resilience of the service.
“Since the temporary closure, resources have been used to deliver a range of alternative community services to the local population which are detailed throughout the case for change.
“Following a decision by the Board in May 2025 to review the service and develop a sustainable solution for the future; since July 2025, the Health Board has undertaken a programme of pre-consultation engagement to understand the experiences of those within the local community as well supporting the development of potentially viable options for the future of the service responding to the need to deliver safe, sustainable and value-based care to the local community, whilst acknowledging the challenges already faced.
“The purpose of the proposed service change programme is to identify a sustainable, high-quality model for Tywyn Community Hospital that responds to current and future population needs, makes best use of available resources, and reflects the breadth of views and priorities expressed by the local community and stakeholders.”
Two options will go out to consultation.
The first option is a return to the inpatient model at Dyfi Ward “under the caveat of being able to sustainably achieve safe staffing levels at all times”.
That option will see regain its 10 beds “recognising the strength of feeling within the community.”
The second option is an “expansion of the current community services put in place following the temporary closure” and the permanent closure of inpatient beds at Tywyn Community Hospital.
Under the second option Dyfi Ward, its equipment and facilities would be retained but repurposed as a Day Treatment Centre.
BCUHB insisted that no decision has been made, and the health board “remains open to alternative suggestions and modifications arising through the consultation process.”
The health board approved the plans going out to a 12 week consultation later this year.
A final decision is due to be made by the health board at a meeting next March.
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