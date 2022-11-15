Retired farmer gets in the carnival spirit for Bronglais Appeal
Retired farmer Ceredig Davies opened up some of his land for car parking on Aberaeron Carnival day and raised a wheely great £500 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
Ceredig said: “I own land at Drefnewydd Fawr, on the outskirts of Aberaeron, so on carnival day, August Bank Holiday Monday, I put up a sign saying people could park there for £5, with all money going to the appeal for a new chemotherapy day unit.
“I was on the gate collecting the money and am really pleased that £500 was raised.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We never cease to be amazed by the innovative ideas people come up with to raise money for our charity and we are grateful to Ceredig Davies for his support.
