Retired farmer gets in the carnival spirit for Bronglais Appeal

By Cambrian News reporter  
Friday 18th November 2022 2:00 pm
@CambrianNews
[email protected]
Share
Ceredig Davies hands over a cheque for £500
Ceredig Davies hands over a cheque for £500 (Picture supplied )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Retired farmer Ceredig Davies opened up some of his land for car parking on Aberaeron Carnival day and raised a wheely great £500 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.

Ceredig said: “I own land at Drefnewydd Fawr, on the outskirts of Aberaeron, so on carnival day, August Bank Holiday Monday, I put up a sign saying people could park there for £5, with all money going to the appeal for a new chemotherapy day unit.

“I was on the gate collecting the money and am really pleased that £500 was raised.”

Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We never cease to be amazed by the innovative ideas people come up with to raise money for our charity and we are grateful to Ceredig Davies for his support.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

AberaeronYsbyty Bronglais
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0