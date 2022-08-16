Rotary Walk gives a boost to Bronglais Chemo Appeal
Subscribe newsletter
Organisers of the Rotary Across Wales Walk are donating half of the proceeds to the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
The 48-mile walk, which is organised by the Rotary Clubs of Newtown, Llanidloes and Machynlleth, took place on Saturday, 18 June and 240 people took part.
The event started at 2am at Machynlleth and the first walkers were over the finish line at Montgomery at 2pm!
One of those taking part was Craig Duggan, who has himself raised more than £500 for the appeal through a fundraising page – www.justgiving.com/fundraising/craig-duggan8
Dad-of-three Craig (pictured) said: “I’ve done the walk twice before but it was a struggle this year, with a couple of big hills and a new route. My little group didn’t finish until 9pm but the day carried us along.
“The organisation of the day was superb and we had some great food stops at Staylittle and Abermule community centres, and the Unicorn pub at Caersws.”
“I wanted to fundraise for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal because the appeal is local and I have met several people who have been helped by the unit at Bronglais Hospital,” added 51-year-old Craig, who lives in Llanbrynmair.
“Having a hospital locally with these services means a lot to people in Ceredigion, west Powys and south Gwynedd.”
One of the walk organisers, Wendy Abel, said: “We had a new route, finishing in Montgomery, and the welcome there from local people was so heart-warming.
“We decided the Bronglais Chemo Appeal should be one of the recipients of the walk proceeds because it is so important to have a local day unit. Having to travel long distances when you are unwell is so arduous.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |