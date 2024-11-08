A mid Wales MS has said the ‘NHS should not be immune from change’ during a debate on rural healthcare in the Senedd.
James Evans MS led the short debate on the future of healthcare in rural Wales, highlighting significant challenges faced by communities across mid and west Wales.
Over the course of the debate, Mr Evans touched on a number of issues including the erosion of frontline services in rural Wales.
He also criticised inefficiencies within the healthcare system, pointing out that patients in rural areas are often forced to travel long distances for appointments, and called for a more coordinated approach between health boards to improve service delivery.
Mr Evans said patients are being “stranded in a web of bureaucracy and needless travel” and the NHS is “buckling under pressure”.
“Our health boards may be under budgetary pressures, but there is no excuse for mismanagement,” he said.
The MS urged the Welsh Government to take a more active role in addressing the issues, calling for stronger oversight of health boards and a unified approach to healthcare delivery.
Mr Evans also emphasised the critical role of GP practices in rural communities, which he warned are often struggling against health boards to provide even basic care.
Mr Evans concluded his remarks with a call for bold reform of Wales' healthcare system.
“The NHS is not a sacred cow,” he told the Senedd.
“It should not be immune from change.”
Mr Evans said the people of rural Wales “deserve better”.
“It’s time to prioritise front-line services, invest in our GPs, and deliver the healthcare our communities deserve and deliver the NHS that we all need for the future.”
In response, Jeremy Miles, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, acknowledged the challenges raised by Mr Evans but defended the Welsh Government's efforts to improve rural healthcare provision.
“My vision is that everyone should be able to access quality NHS care as close to home as possible, wherever they live in Wales,” said Mr Miles.
He said the Welsh Government is continuing to work with the NHS to move more care out of hospitals, in line with long-term plans.
“This does include investing in digital, in equipment and in services, investing in our NHS workforce, especially attracting healthcare professionals into rural areas, and in our NHS estate as well, and providing strategic guidance to health boards to plan local services,” said Mr Miles.