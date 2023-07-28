Ysgol Felinfach has raised over £700 for the chemotherapy day unit at Bronglais Hospital by holding a coffee afternoon.
The event, which took place on 14 June in the schoolyard, saw parents and supporters enjoying coffee, tea and cake and buying goodies from the pupils who had a range of stalls. They also had the opportunity to take part in a raffle.
Teacher Rhian England said: “It was a lovely day and there was wonderful support from parents and the school community.
“We raised a total of £724. When you think that the coffee afternoon only lasted about two hours, that’s an incredible amount!
“Thank you so much to everyone who came to support the school. It was great to see so many parents and supporters from the community enjoying a cuppa and a chat."
