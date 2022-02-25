Second booster jab for most vulnerable

A second booster vaccine is to be offered to vulnerable people

A SECOND booster vaccine will be offered to the most vulnerable this spring, the Welsh Government Health Minister has announced.

Minister Eluned Morgan said the Government would be following the latest advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JVCI) and offering all adults aged 75 years and over; residents in a care home for older adults, and individuals aged 12 years and over who are immunosuppressed a booster jab.

The Health Minister said: “In making this recommendation they considered available data from the UK and internationally which suggests that older people are more likely to experience waning of immunity due to a decreased capacity of the immune system to respond effectively to infections or vaccines, and much more likely to experience severe disease if infected.

“Practically, because they were prioritised for vaccination at the start of the Covid-19 vaccine programme, older persons are also now furthest in time from their last vaccine dose.

“I have accepted this advice and have asked health boards to plan for when they can start deployment.”

The second booster announcement comes as figures show that more than 70 per cent of people in Wales have had their first booster following the roll-out over winter.

Health boards are already making plans to offer the vaccine to all five to 11 year olds from mid-March onwards following an announcement last week, and they will now also be factoring in the need to prioritise a spring booster for the most vulnerable during this time.

Whilst we continue to roll out our successful booster programme, it is not too late for anyone who needs a first, second or booster dose to be vaccinated,” the Health Minister added.