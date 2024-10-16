The Welsh Parliament is set to hold a “historic” debate and vote on assisted dying.
Julie Morgan has tabled a motion calling on the Welsh Government to support the principle of assisted dying and Westminster proposals for a compassionate change in law.
Her motion, co-submitted by the Conservatives’ James Evans and Plaid Cymru’s Adam Price and Heledd Fychan, is scheduled to be debated on Wednesday, 23 October.
The vote will be non-binding and Ms Morgan notes that responsibility for assisted dying is not devolved to Wales because it is a matter governed by criminal law.
Her motion says if assisted dying were legalised, the Welsh Government would require an in-depth understanding given its responsibility for health and social care.