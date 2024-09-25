Plaid Cymru’s shadow health and social care secretary warned that new Wales-wide standards for commissioning care may be unachievable due to financial pressures.
Mabon ap Gwynfor raised concerns about the national rules for councils and health boards on commissioning care and support, which came into force in Wales on 1 September.
He welcomed the reform’s overall aims but cautioned that councils, which will primarily be responsible for implementation, are already “hurtling” into an existential crisis.
Mr ap Gwynfor said councils are contending with a 3.8 per cent increase in spending pressures this year compared with a 0.3 per cent rise in funding, with a projected £750m shortfall by 2027.
He told the Senedd: “There remains widespread concern that the principles and standards outlined in this framework, as worthy as they are, will be unachievable in practical terms.”
Mr ap Gwynfor, who represents Dwyfor Meirionnydd, said non-ring-fenced parts of the Welsh budget, which include social care, are facing a £683m real-terms cut over five years.
Dawn Bowden, Wales’ social care minister, argued the bulk of the reforms ask councils and health boards to do things differently rather than to do more.
“It's about moving away from complexity towards simplicity,” she said in a statement to the Senedd on 24 September.
“It's about moving away from price towards social value and quality, and it's about moving away from reactive commissioning and towards managing the market.”
Mid and West Wales MS Jane Dodds, the Liberal Democrats’ leader in Wales, broadly backed the reforms but raised concerns about social care recruitment and retention in rural Wales.
She warned: “People in our care sector and our health sector are really overwhelmed at the moment and to pile on them, yet again, another change is a real challenge.”
Labour’s Julie Morgan, who was previously social care minister, described the reforms as a building block towards the vision of a national care service.
Ms Bowden told Senedd members that the new national office for care and support within the Welsh Government - which was established in April - will play a key role in implementing the framework.