Eight vehicles which have supported St John Ambulance Cymru’s lifesaving work in communities across Wales have been sent to Ukraine to provide emergency medical assistance on the front line.
The first aid charity for Wales’ retired ambulance vehicles were filled with donations of surplus or expired medical supplies and equipment from NHS Wales, Welsh Ambulances Services University NHS Trust, South Wales Police, Medserve Wales and the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS).
The project was in partnership with 100 Ambulances for Ukraine and SMART Medical Aid.
St John Ambulance Cymru Chief Executive, Richard Lee said: “These vehicles have kept communities in Wales safe for many years and we wish them every success in their new homes in Ukraine.”
