Stacey’s own experience sparks drive to support Bronglais Chemo Appeal
As one of the health care support workers on Bronglais Hospital’s Chemotherapy Day Unit, Stacey Mleczek knows more than most people how much the service is needed.
That’s why she is supporting the appeal for a new chemotherapy unit, so that it is purpose-built and fit for the future, with more space.
Stacey (pictured) has taken part in a video to support the Bronglais Chemo Appeal, after her uncle, a well-known Aberystwyth fireman, was treated on the unit, but sadly passed away aged 56.
“I’m supporting the appeal because I think that, until it happens to you, you have no idea how much the service is needed,” Stacey says.
“More and more now, they say one in two people can get cancer, so it’s definitely something we need. And the service covers a massive area; there are people from Powys, Ceredigion, Gwynedd, who all come to the Bronglais unit, so we definitely need a bigger unit to be fit for purpose.”
Stacey adds: “What I’m looking forward to most is that it will be more private, more spacious, and will also have all the practical rooms and the reception area, so we’re not all crammed in different offices.”
Stacey’s family recently held a fundraiser for the appeal, organised by her sister Kirsty.
“My uncle Robbie Jones thought the world of the unit and all the nurses thought the world of him as well,” Stacey says. “So, we recently did a fundraiser and we raised over £6,000 for the appeal. He’d be really proud of that.”
The Bronglais Chemo Appeal is aiming to raise the final £500,000 for the unit, which will greatly improve the patient experience by offering a brand-new, modern and fit-for-the-future unit, with more privacy and space and dedicated treatment areas.
For further information, go to the website at www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk
