Staff ‘over the moon’ after raising £7,000 for Bronglais Appeal

Aber Instruments staff covered 6,996 miles between them to raise funds for the appeal

Staff at Aber Instruments completed a 6,996-mile challenge between them and donated a fantastic £7,000 to the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.

All 69 workers – 65 in Aberystwyth and four in a subsidiary office in America – took part in the task.

And the company’s recruitment co-ordinator, Christina Evans, said: “We are over the moon with the amount donated. It’s such a worthy, local cause.”

Staff did a combination of walking, running, cycling and climbing and were encouraged to think outside the box, with a prize up for grabs for the most inventive mile, which went to a hoola-hooper in the USA.

Christina added: “People came up with such great ways of covering the miles. As well as hoola-hooping, there was wheelbarrow pushing, paddleboarding and dancing in the garden.

“We wanted to support the Bronglais Chemo Appeal. It is an appeal close to everyone’s hearts with lots of people touched by cancer, including some of our own staff. So, we came up with the idea of covering 6,996 miles, which is the distance from Aberystwyth to our Washington office and back.”

Aber Instruments makes instruments for the biotech and brewing industries, and has been in operation for more than 30 years and is now employee-owned.

Christina added: “Our profits are reinvested in the company but one per cent of our profits each year go to local charities and it was from our charity fund that the donation to the appeal was made.”

Bridget Harpwood, fundraising officer for Hywel Dda Health Charities, which launched the appeal, said: “We would like to thank staff at Aber Instruments for their amazing donation.